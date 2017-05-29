Community in Golden remembers veterans in Memorial Day service - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Community in Golden remembers veterans in Memorial Day service

Boy Scouts attending the ceremony.
Veterans singing the national anthem.
Salute to those veterans who passed away.
GOLDEN, Ill. (WGEM) -

The village of Golden, Illinois came together to remember veterans and other service members this weekend. 

At the cemetery this morning, family, friends, and local scouts came together in song and prayer.

Local veterans placed wreaths at tombstones and gave their best salute. 

"It's a time that we say thank you to those veterans that served our country," American Legion Chaplin Larry Gronewold said.  

Events in the Tri-States continue Monday. 

