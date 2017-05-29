Two-vehicle crash closes part of Illinois 96

Deputies helping clean up the scene.

Truck being towed away from the scene.

Illinois Highway 96 near Payson, Illinois was closed Sunday evening for 30 minutes because of a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies responded on scene just before 6 p.m.

Deputies said a husband and wife were trying to make a left on 78th Street but didn't see this truck riding southbound and the truck collided with the vehicle.

Deputies said the couple was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the truck refused medical attention.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.