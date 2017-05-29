Iowa man injured in car crash after avoiding deer

Iowa State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash in Lee County on Sunday.

Troopers said at 2:38 p.m., 50-year-old Brian Raymie from Oskaloosa, Iowa was traveling eastbound on Argyle Road when he tried to avoid two deer running northbound on the roadway.

Trooper said Raymie lost control of the vehicle, and ended up in a ditch.

Raymie was transported to Fort Madison Community Hospital by ambulance with injuries.

The minimal crash report would not state the extent of the injuries or the extent of the damage to the car.