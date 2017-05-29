Two-vehicle crash in Clark County sends driver to the hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two-vehicle crash in Clark County sends driver to the hospital

WAYLAND, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wayland, Missouri Sunday evening. 

At 5:50 p.m., 51-year-old David Redding was headed southbound to U.S. 136 from Missouri Highway 27 ramp. 59-year-old Debora Jinkins was headed eastbound on U.S. 136. 

In a crash report, it said Redding failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Jinkins in the side of the vehicle. 

Jinkins was transported by private auto to Keokuk Area Hospital with minor injuries. 

The report states Jinkins vehicle suffered extensive damage and she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

The report said Redding was not wearing a seatbelt and did not need medical attention. 

