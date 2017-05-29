BBB urges donors to research veterans charities

The Better Business Bureau encouraged donors Monday to research veteran charities before making a donation.

BBB said they have issued several warnings about charities that did not live up to their promises of providing assistance to veterans in need. They said some spent more money raising funds than helping veterans while others won't reveal how their funds are spent or the amount of assistance they offered.

“Helping America’s veterans is a noble goal,” said Michelle L. Corey, St. Louis BBB’s president and CEO. “But donors want to know that a charity will spend its money wisely."

Corey said before you give money to any charity, you can check it out at bbb.org.

BBB said they have more than 11,000 charity reviews that cover local and national nonprofit organizations.

BBB offered the following tips to potential donors:

Learn all you can about a charity before contributing. Ask for printed documentation on how much of your contribution will be used for program services and how much will go for fundraising and management expenses.

Whenever possible, donate directly to a charity and not through a fundraising telemarketer or a direct mail solicitation. That helps insure that most of your contribution goes directly to the charity.

Don't succumb to pressure to give money on the spot. A charity that can use your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow. Watch out for appeals that bring tears to your eyes, but tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.

Before making online donations, determine whether the charity’s website is secure and that it has a privacy policy concerning the use of your name, email address or other personal facts. (The address on the page where donations are collected should begin with https://.)

When considering support for a cause-related marketing campaign, find the answers to these questions: What portion of the purchase price will benefit the charity? What is the duration of the campaign? What is the maximum or minimum total contribution? If the information is not on the item, check the organization’s website.

Check with the BBB for a BBB Charity Review. For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising.

For more information on a charity go to bbb.org.