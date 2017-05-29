Memorial Day Service at Calvary Cemetery

Veterans and their loved ones in reflection during mass.

Big turnout for the mass in the cemetery on Memorial Day.

More than 200 parishioners from three local churches in Quincy came together to celebrate mass at Calvary Cemetery on Monday.



The cemetery on North 18th Street is the burial site of many veterans in the area.

People joined in prayer and song to remember those who served our country.

Father Don Blaeser said this morning was a reminder to everyone that Memorial Day is more than just a weekend of fun.

"We thank God for all of that and it's appropriate to do it here in the cemetery where so many of our deceased veterans are buried," Blaeser said. "People from all over our parishes love to come out for this every year."

After mass, many parishioners placed wreathes and flags near the tombstones of their loved ones.