Memorial Day concert to kick off summer season

The Quincy Park Band will kick off its summer concert series with a Memorial Day concert tonight.

The concert, also hosted by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, will be held at Madison Park starting at 6:30 p.m. It will feature music from World War I and John Phillip Sousa.

The concert will include an Armed Forces salute featuring five service themes.

Tonight's concert is sponsored by the Herald-Whig and kicks off the 69th season for the Quincy Park Band. You can find more concert dates here.

The concert will be moved to the Quincy High School Theatre in the event of rain. You can call 573-312-0637 to check the status.