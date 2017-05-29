Memorial Day concert to kick off summer season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Memorial Day concert to kick off summer season

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Park Band will kick off its summer concert series with a Memorial Day concert tonight.

The concert, also hosted by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, will be held at Madison Park starting at 6:30 p.m. It will feature music from World War I and John Phillip Sousa.

The concert will include an Armed Forces salute featuring five service themes.

Tonight's concert is sponsored by the Herald-Whig and kicks off the 69th season for the Quincy Park Band. You can find more concert dates here.

The concert will be moved to the Quincy High School Theatre in the event of rain. You can call 573-312-0637 to check the status.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.