Quincy Police warn of possible phone scam

There is a possible phone scam in the Quincy area, according to local police.

The Quincy Police Department said a person called the department saying she received a telephone call that, according to her caller ID, was from "City of Quincy." QPD said when she spoke with the caller, she noticed he had a Middle Eastern accent, but said he was with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said the female provided no information and hung up.

QPD said with technology today, anyone can easily "spoof" a telephone number to make your caller ID read whatever you want it to. They said this is often done to confuse the call receiver into believing the call is coming from somewhere it is not.

The number for QPD is 217-228-4470. The release said if you receive a call from the department that you feel is suspicious, feel free to ask for the officer or caller's name and badge number. Police said once you have that information, tell them you will call them back and then dial the number yourself.

Authorities said you should not hit "redial."

Police said when they answer the phone, you can ask for the officer or caller and then conduct your business. They said doing this will ensure that you are connected to the Quincy Police Department and not a third party attempting to conduct fraudulent activity.