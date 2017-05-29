Fort Madison man dies in crash

A Fort Madison, Iowa, man died Monday afternoon in a crash, according to Iowa State Patrol.

The crash report states the incident happened on J48, near 315th Avenue, at 1:40 p.m.

According to the report, Hoyt F. Grossman, 33, was eastbound when he drove his truck off the right side of the road. It said Grossman over-corrected, lost control and went off the left side of the road.

Police said his truck struck a culvert and flipped on its top.

The crash report states Grossman was not wearing a seatbelt.