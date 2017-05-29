Local community holds Memorial Day parade

The town of Barry, Illinois came together Monday to honor fallen Veterans.

It started with a parade through the town with streets lined with over 500 flags. The parade ended in the cemetery where hundreds of community members honored veterans, along with their families that have sacrificed their time.

Barry American Legion Post 222 Commander Jerry Schulz said it's great to see the community, especially the younger generation, show respect for the country.

"The kids have taken up and show a lot of respect for the flag and I feel certain that some of the adults are doing the same thing, and as we marched by, I used to think that at least half of the people respected the flag by taking off their caps or at least standing up," Schulz said. "But now I'd estimate it's like 80 to 85 percent."

Organizers say the next big event they have planned is on Veterans Day.