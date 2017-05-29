'Meating the Need' cookout helps feed families in need

Members of the Central Adams Firecrackers 4-H Club hosted their 11th annual Meating the Need Cookout in Paloma on Monday.

The community service project raises money to buy beef to give to the Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point, Illinois. The center then distributes the beef to families in need.

"Last year we had 1,440 pounds of beef we donated just in one year," said 4-H Head Leader Brenda Williams. "And every year, we tend to beat our record, so we're hoping to be above 1,400 pounds this year."

About 250 people attended the free-will donation event. Williams said more than 6,700 pounds of beef have been donated since the event began more than a decade ago, serving about 2,000 families.

"Our club wanted to do something different, and we know that the center has a hard time with the protein," Williams said. "So we decided that since many of our kids are in beef projects that we would do this as our contribution."

4-H Club President Mary Perry has volunteered at the event for the past eight years.

"I like to see all the people who come out and talk to them as we're serving them," Perry said.

Perry, along with about 16 other 4-H Club members, served hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes, desserts and drinks during the service project. She agrees with Williams and thinks the donations from this year will be more than last year.

"Every year, we've broke the record for meat that we have donated," Perry said. "When we started in the park, we would only get 100 people maybe, and we have really topped the limit."

Some veterans were also served at the cook out, since it took place after Paloma's annual Memorial Day service.