Citizens disarm man at 30th and Broadway

The Quincy Police Department responded Monday morning to numerous calls about a man with a gun at 30th and Broadway, according to a news release.

The release said when officers arrived on scene they found a distraught, 54-year-old male who was in a "state of undress." Police said the man appeared to be suffering from serious medical and mental health issues.

Authorities said they took the man into custody without incident.

The release said police learned that prior to the arrival, several bystanders were able to get the rifle away from the subject. It said the rifle was not loaded and there were no reports that it was ever pointed at anyone.

Police said an ambulance responded to the scene and the man was transported to Blessing Hospital for treatment.

Police said as of Monday afternoon, they did not anticipate any criminal charges against the man, which is why his name was not released.