Pike County community honors local heroes

Across the country, Americans came together to honor and remember those who have died serving this country on Memorial Day. Several communities held ceremonies to remember loved ones in their community.

Hundreds of flags lined the cemetery in Pleasant Hill Monday, honoring those who have served, giving their life for their country.

The sound of 21 guns rang out over Pleasant Hill. A tribute to the men and women who've died in service to this country. Resident Rosemary Grammer is thankful to have a community so supportive of service members and families like hers.

"We were very fortunate that we didn't have any that passed during the service or during the war or anything, but there's so many that did, so many," Grammer said. "It's just really sad. It just means a lot on Memorial Day."

Pleasant Hill American Legion Post Commander Bob Feil, a U.S. Army Veteran, said they have an important responsibility with events like these to keep the memory of local heroes alive.

"We've lost several from this area over the years of the Vietnam era and the World War II era," Feil said. "You don't give it a lot of thought til a time like this come around and then it really effects you."

Feil said.seeing the support of hundreds of community members was overwhelming.

"It's just amazing the support that we have from the community," Feil said. "It's a fantastic community, we get a lot of support out of them."

Local students presented flags for each branch of the military. Grammer said she hopes including the younger generation helps pass on the importance of taking time to remember those who gave what Abraham Lincoln called "the full measure of devotion."

"These guys served in the war, some of them gave their all," Grammer said. "I'm just proud of it all, just proud of the whole thing."

Feil said the service centered around the 39 area veterans that lost have lost their lives.

