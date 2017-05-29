Roads busy in the Tri-States on Memorial Day

Patrols will be out making sure others don't put you or your family in danger.

Lots of drivers on the road, traveling home from long weekend.

More travelers are hitting the road this year, according to TripAdvisor.

Monday, families tried to beat the traffic rush before heading back to work Tuesday.

Authorities stressed safety, so everyone traveled home safely.

From local roads, to main highways, Missouri and Illinois saw more drivers than usual this Memorial Day.

"There has been an increase in traffic because of all the out-of-towners coming in and people have been traveling a lot to see their families," Garret Smith from Barry, Illinois said.

Steven Price came from Kansas City to Quincy to see family and friends and remember his father's life. He's noticed an uptick of people out on the road.

"Traffic has been fairly heavy but not too bad and there have been a lot of patrol cars out so drive safe and watch your speed," Steven Price said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown said safety is a top priority.

"Be sure that you plan ahead, give yourself plenty of time to travel, watch your speed and following distance, and be a defensive driver," Brown said.

Smith traveled on his motorcycle through Interstate 172 to get to Quincy and said people have been cruising past the speed limit.

"You see increased speeds, but those speeds don't bother me as long as they are paying attention to the road and they are looking for me and I am looking for them," Smith said.

Illinois State Patrol said that's why they've been active on the roads all day.

"Administrative officers are working the roadway, actively patrolling, and there have been hire back grants through the department of transportation that allows us to staff extra patrols," Sgt. Jeff Schisler with Illinois State Police District 20 said.

Troopers stressed the fatal fours, distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and seat belt usage.

Drivers said there has been a plus this Memorial Day, the weather has been great which made it easy to travel.