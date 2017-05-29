Veterans memorial dedicated in Ursa

The new Providence Veteran's Memorial was dedicated at a ceremony in Ursa on Monday.

Harrison Monuments completed the polished black granite memorial. The 5-foot tall, laser-etched design pays homage to each branch of the military reminding us of those who have served and protected our country.



"We started over two-and-a half years ago planning this with different organizations...here we are we've got reality and tribute to the veterans," said organizer Dick McKinney.

If you'd like to check it out, the new memorial is on display at the New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Illinois