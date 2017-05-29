Quincy's Guthrie returns to headline Pro-Am, raise money locally

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Luke Guthrie calls Jacksonville, Florida home for the time being. But he's never forgotten his hometown, especially since Quincy was the place where his love for the game of golf began.



Guthrie returned to Spring Lake Country Club to headline Monday's second WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am.



He was one of 18 professional golfers who teamed up to play golf and raise money for United Way of Adams County and the Junior Rangers golf program, which allows area youth to learn all elements of the game.



Guthrie's focus also remains on a return to the PGA Tour and he's working his way back on the Web.com Tour.



"Just trusting the process," Guthrie said of his mindset.



"It's getting back to where the ball is starting to move left to right again. Someday's it's not quite where I want it to be but it's going the right way. One of these times it's just going to click. I'm a feel player so once it does (click) it's going to be fun, just plugging away. I'm kind of viewing it as one time in a career hopefully, just hammer it out, and get back to the PGA Tour."



Guthrie has also announced a change in courses next spring.



The Pro-Am will switch to Westview Golf Course in 2018, a place near and dear to his heart.



"I'm definitely excited to get to Westview," he explained.



"I grew up there. A lot of us did, my brother and a lot of friends through the game, that was our second home. Spring Lake holds a special place too though. I worked out here. Add things when you feel like you can take them on (and) you need to make sure you that you do the little things right first, and grow when the opportunities present themselves."



Guthrie fired a 5-under 67 on Monday. The lowest pro's were David Lingmerth and Chris Baker who both carded 8-under 64.



Team Stifel won the amateur portion - Steve Peters, Adam Peters, Jim Tracy, and Zach Guthrie had a team score of 193.