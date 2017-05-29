Firefighter dies in crash near Memphis, Mo.

A firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scotland County, Missouri, Monday night, according to the coroner.

Scotland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Davis said the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7 p.m. He said the victim's identity would not be released until Tuesday.

Davis said crews were called to the crash three miles north of Memphis, Missouri, on Highway 15 at about 6:15 p.m. He said the firefighters were on a fire call when the crash happened.

Davis said the truck went off the roadway and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll. He said the driver and another firefighter inside were thrown from the truck.

The coroner said the passenger was seriously injured and life-flighted to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Davis said vehicle was used for equipment.