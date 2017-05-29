Residents share tips for first-time campers

Memorial Day weekend is just wrapping up, but it marks the start of a busy summer season for area campgrounds.

After threats of severe weather, campers at Wakonda State Park say it ended up being one of the better Memorial Day weekends.

"Oh the sun was gorgeous and we got sun burnt," camper Jenna Patterson said. "That we weren't expecting."

Some families were camping for the first time, and park officials say it was a relief that mother nature made a good first impression.

"They're coming again," camper Jerry Blackwell said. "They loved it."

Great weather isn't always guaranteed. Patterson says many new campers don't plan for changing weather. It's especially important for those staying in a tent.

"Make sure you bring tarp or a lot of things in Ziploc bags or totes," Patterson explained. "So if it gets wet, you're not completely ruined."

Others say when staying outdoors, plan for unexpected injuries. A first aid kit can really come in handy.

"It is a good idea to have one," Blackwell added. "We always keep one in here. Got a fire extinguisher as well. You never know what's going to happen."

Ticks were a problem for some campers this weekend. Signs posted around the campground warn about the blood-suckers, and campers stress the importance of checking for ticks, especially if you've been hiking.

"We actually found more than usual this weekend, but a lot of them were just crawling on us," Patterson added. "Yeah it's very important."

Blackwell says most campers are friendly and while they're ready to jump into action if someone needs a helping hand, he says the biggest thing you need to plan for is a good time.

"Just come out, have an open mind, let the kids play and eat," Blackwell said.

Some other tips from the CDC if your summer plans include camping:

Get yourself and your pets vaccinated to help protect against certain diseases while in the wilderness.

Practice food safety and wash your hands often.

Avoid wild animals, some can carry disease.

Don't forget the bug spray. Insects can also carry disease.

Don't forget sunscreen.

Those wanting to camp out at Wakonda State Park can get a reservation by calling the park at 573-655-2280 or by going on their website.