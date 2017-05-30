Local park sees boost in attendance over holiday weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local park sees boost in attendance over holiday weekend

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Residents golf at the mini-golf course at Upper Moorman Park.
Residents fish Memorial Day.
Residents wait their turn to golf.
Customers buy food at the concession stand.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Memorial Day brought out a lot of residents to area parks.

Managers at Quincy's Upper Moorman Park say they were flooded with customers wanting to golf, paddle boat and use the batting cages. Memorial Day marks the start of summertime hours at the facilities and workers say it was busy from the moment they opened. 

"We've had a lot of customers coming out with their family to spend the day with their kids enjoying a round of putt-putt and getting out on the water on this nice day," Manager Devin Watson said. "It's been a great day of business for us for sure. We expect to see the numbers keep increasing with the weather being nice."

Families can visit the facilities at Upper Moorman Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

