Monday's Area Scores - May 29

**High School Baseball**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional*
St. Joseph-Ogden: 11
QND: 4
Dylan Foley: 2-run triple
Brady Nierman: RBI single
Raiders: (21-13)
**College Baseball**
(NCAA Division II World Series)
Lindenwood: 2
West Chester: 5
Andrew Eilers (QHS grad/Lindenwood pitcher): 6 IP, ER, 2 hits, 3 K's (no decision)
Lions: vs. Quincy/UC-San Diego winner (Wednesday, 3 p.m.)
**Golf**
(WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am)
*Professional Flight*
T-1) David Lingmerth: 64 (-8)
T-1) Chris Baker: 64 (-8)
3) Ryan Blaum: 65 (-7)
T-4) Luke Guthrie 67 (-5)
T-4) Robert Streb: 67 (-5)
*Top Female Pro*
Gerina Piller: 68 (-4)
*Amateur Teams*
1) Team Stifel: 193
2) Team Qdoba: 197
3) Team Refreshment Services Pepsi: 198
