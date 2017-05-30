Why Not Us? Canton bids for school's first state championship

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- They may have started the season slow with four wins in their first seven games but it's the finish that Canton baseball fans will remember.



The Tigers have steamrolled their way to five postseason victories and a spot in back-to-back Class 2 Final Four's.



The motto this season is: Why not us?



As in, they got to the state tournament, so why not win it all.



"You walk into the high school gymnasium and you see a bunch of second place, third place, and fourth place banners. Why can't it be us?", head coach Clint Smith said.



"Why can't we be the team to finally break through for Canton? Hopefully it happens."



According to senior Cooper Hudnut, "It's extremely exciting especially after a bad start to the year. Everyone kind of counted us out and some of us probably counted us out. But we knew we could do it."



Canton opens with St. Vincent who began the postseason with more losses than they did wins, but knocked off defending Class 2 state champion Valle Catholic in the district semifinals, and momentum has carried forward.



Tigers senior Josh Kermoade says Smith is keeping the focus within their own dugout.



"As he said all postseason, expect the unexpected," Kermoade said.



"We're just going to go out with the same mindset we've had this whole postseason and see what happens."



On St. Vincent, junior Lance Logsdon added: "Don't let their record fool you. They play a lot of (Class 4) teams and they beat Valle Catholic so they did something right there. You definitely don't want to underestimate that game."



Tuesday's first pitch at CarShield Field in O'Fallon is scheduled for 4 p.m.