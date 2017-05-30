"Cactus Jim" passes away at age 90

Richard Moore, who was known by many in the Tri-States as Cactus Jim, passed away Saturday at the age of 90, according to his daughter.

Moore hosted a children's program called "The Cactus Club", which began airing Oct. 12, 1953. WGEM aired the program between 1961 and 1970.

Moore left television after the show ended. He went on to manage the Illinois Dairy Association and later opened his own business.

He later retired to his home in El Paso, Illinois.