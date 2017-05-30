"Cactus Jim" passes away at age 90 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

"Cactus Jim" passes away at age 90

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Richard Moore, who was known by many in the Tri-States as Cactus Jim, passed away Saturday at the age of 90, according to his daughter.

Moore hosted a children's program called "The Cactus Club", which began airing Oct. 12, 1953. WGEM aired the program between 1961 and 1970.

Moore left television after the show ended. He went on to manage the Illinois Dairy Association and later opened his own business.

(Related: "Tri-State Original: Cactus Jim")

He later retired to his home in El Paso, Illinois.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.