Quincy ash tree treatment begins this week

Ash tree in Quincy tagged to be treated.

A two-man crew will begin treating ash trees Wednesday in Quincy in an effort to combat the Emerald Ash Borer insect, according to the city.

The Planning and Development office said the city contracted with Trees R Us, Inc. to treat 184 trees. The trees to be treated were selected by the city tree commission.

The city previously reported there were approximately 1,000 ash trees on city right-of-ways.

The city said treatment is expected to last until June 2.