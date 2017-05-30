Quincy ash tree treatment begins this week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy ash tree treatment begins this week

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Ash tree in Quincy tagged to be treated. Ash tree in Quincy tagged to be treated.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A two-man crew will begin treating ash trees Wednesday in Quincy in an effort to combat the Emerald Ash Borer insect, according to the city.

The Planning and Development office said the city contracted with Trees R Us, Inc. to treat 184 trees. The trees to be treated were selected by the city tree commission.

The city previously reported there were approximately 1,000 ash trees on city right-of-ways.

The city said treatment is expected to last until June 2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.