LaHarpe water service to be interrupted

LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) -

LaHarpe water customers will be under a boil order at some point Wednesday because of a water main project, according to officials.

Public Works Chairperson Randy Shumaker said residents will be without water Wednesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. He said the interruption would last four to six hours.

Shumaker said once water service is restored, a boil under will be in effect until further notice. He said water samples will have to be collected, tested and approved before the boil order can be lifted.

