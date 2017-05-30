'Multiple injuries' reported in Keokuk crash

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said multiple injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the edge of Keokuk.

Weber said emergency personnel were called to US 61 at Carbide Lane at 12:15 p.m. He said a captain and detective from his office were sent to the scene to help.

According to Weber, a female was reportedly on the ground in the area. He said they determined she was thrown from the vehicle.

"When Keokuk police arrived, they were reporting several injuries," Weber said.

Weber said three ground and two air ambulances were called to the scene. He said personnel were also brought in to help with traffic control.

"It's a lot of traffic," Weber said. "The bypass is only two lanes and you have three major intersections there, so it's very, very busy out there."

WGEM News reached out to the Keokuk Police Department for comment, but calls were immediately returned.