Local students step back in time for 'Medieval Day'

Students at St. Francis Solanus stepped back in time Tuesday for a Medieval Day celebration.

Students dressed the part and gave presentations about the history and culture of life back then.

"Focusing mostly on daily life, what they would've eaten kind of what a castle was like, its a very romantic image but it wasn't very comfortable compared to what we have today," said Social Studies Teacher Jeff Zanger.

Teachers say these kinds of interactive lessons help the students retain what they learn in the classroom.

