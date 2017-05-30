Barry residents concerned about recent cat shootings

Neighborhood in Barry, Illinois were cats have been shot at according to residents

Someone has been going around Barry, Illinois shooting pet cats according to residents. Investigators say they're closing in on a "person of interest."

Last week, Barry resident Tara Hausman noticed that her cat Mater was missing. A few days later, they found found him under their bushes in the front yard, shot by a pellet gun. Hausman said neighbors told her she's not the only one this has happened to.

"Several cats had come back with bullet wounds and four cats in one household went missing in one day," Hausman said. "So I realized a total of 15 cats went missing, two of course went back injured."

For the Hausman's, pets are part of the family. With six boys, two under the age of four, they are upset by the sudden loss.

"They're our best friends," Hausman added. "They cuddle with us. My little one is struggling with it. He doesn't quite get it."

Hausman said her biggest concern is a pellet gun or BB gun being used so close to her house and the Western School District.

"It only takes a moment for a child to get hurt. It could be an eye," Hausman said. "Those pellet guns and stuff are very strong."

Pike County Sheriff Captain John Pennock said they have one person of interest. He said they have been made aware of two cases of pets being shot.

"If there is another case to where somebody's cat has been shot, go ahead and report it to our office so we can go ahead and investigate it," Pennock said.

Hausman said she hopes neighbors come forward despite of fears they may have.

"Nobody wants to ruffle and feathers so people kind of stay hush, hush," Hausman said. "You have to turn in the issue. Otherwise, they don't know there's an issue. They don't know there's a problem."

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said there is no current law against shooting a pellet gun in city limits. But, killing pets could be a felony depending on the case. Pennock said they planned to hand the case over to the State's Attorney Tuesday.

