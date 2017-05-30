Quincy superintendent honored with military medal

The superintendent of Quincy Schools received a high honor Tuesday at Berrian School.

Superintendent Roy Webb was honored with the Army Distinguished Service Medal during a visit from his old boss from the Iowa National Guard.

It was a part of a lesson to Berrian students about Memorial day and service of the military. Webb said he's honored to receive the award in front of the students.

"It's a lifetime achievement so I'm proud of the medal so I'm proud of the medal," Webb said. "It really represents a lot of people that I've worked with over the past 36 years. So that's what it most represents."

The national guard said the medal is the second highest honor in peacetime for a military leader.

