Pantry needs increase, donations decrease during summer

As the school year comes to an end, many families are looking for help feeding their kids over summer break.

While the demand for food increases, the need for help and donations decrease during the summer months.

Rebecca Forbes said she uses different food pantries weekly to feed her family. She said since her 17-year-old son is out of school and many summer lunch assistance programs haven't yet started, she struggles to find food.

"I sacrifice all the time of having my kids eat before me," Forbes said. "I know I've starved a few days so my kids can eat. Being a single mom, taking care of kids, it's kind of difficult to do it, but we do it though."

Many people turn to food pantries for help, but it becomes difficult when resources are stretched thin.

"A lot of kids who are out of school that are used to getting two meals a day, lunch and breakfast, are not getting those needs met once summer hits," said Cindy Grawe, Prevention Director at Madonna House.

The Crossing food pantry said they have a similar trend.

"Thanksgiving, the holidays - that's the time of the year that food pantries get a lot of attention, but often times during the summer, it goes under the radar," said Pastor Bruce Freeman.

Grawe said it also becomes a challenge to get nutritious foods.

"We see less canned foods, less fresh vegetables and the meat donations are down as well," said Grawe.

Forbes said she tries her best to bring home healthy food for her son, but she does have to explain to him that "times are hard."

"I tell him that beggers can't be choosers," Forbes said. "I tell him he has to eat what I provide for him. He can't really pick and choose what he is going to eat because there are many kids that don't have what you have."

