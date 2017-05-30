Leftover funds will allow NECAC to cool more homes this summer

The Northeast Community Action Corporation (NECAC), said they will be able to help more residents in northeast Missouri this summer. This comes from having leftover money from the Winter Heating Assistance Program.

Officials said the leftover money is due to a mild winter. The nearly $170,000 extra will be used for the Summer Energy Program to help more people keep their homes cool.

"It's always a great thing when we can help people, especially in the summer when it's hot," said Gwen Cook, Marion County Service Coordinator at NECAC. "The electric funding will help people keep their air conditioning and fans running. We don't want anyone to suffer from heat exhaustion and just being able to help more families is wonderful," said Cook.

The first day to apply for the summer energy assistance program is June 1st.