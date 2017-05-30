Driver airlifted after SUV collides with farm equipment

A woman was airlifted to a Columbia, Missouri hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV she was driving collided with farm equipment.



According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Misty Peart, 39, from Clarence, Missouri was headed westbound on U.S. 36, didn't see a John Deere tractor and rear ended it.



Troopers say it happened just after 5 p.m. one mile west of Lentner, Missouri.



Photos courtesy of Chandra Grawe with The Clarence Courier show damage to the SUV's roof and rear window from a planter. MSHP's report says the vehicle has total damage. The report also says Peart was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri with moderate injuries.



Kevin Jaquet says he spotted the crash around 5:20 p.m. and saw several good samaritans helping the driver and directing traffic until first responders arrived.



Troopers said U.S. 36 was closed for a short time but is open tonight. It's unclear if troopers will issue any tickets.