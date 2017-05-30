Illinois college grant proposal raises some eyebrows - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois college grant proposal raises some eyebrows

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you have kids in college, you know what a financial burden it can be. 

Lawmakers in Illinois have been looking to get more school funding for college students, by way of a new grant program.

The state would like to keep more college students from leaving for out of state institutions. John Wood student Paige Brown said the up to $4,000 grant could make a big difference.

"Oh, it would be immense." Brown said, "I know that the state of Illinois gives out financial aid, and I do receive financial aid every year. However, that extra four thousand dollars would definitely keep it out of my pockets for sure."

If approved, the bill would reward students with state funding if their family income is below $125,000, and they maintain a B average on a 4.0 scale.

Financial Aid Coordinator Julie Harper said that could be a deciding factor for many students.

"I think even a thousand dollar scholarship or grant wherever it might come in can definitely make a difference for students, because that's reduced hours they may have to work or something that they're not having to borrow from someone else." Harper said, "So every little bit helps."

The bill has also been met with skepticism. Especially since the budget impasse has left students like Brown, who pay their own way to school, without valuable MAP grants. Brown said she wonders how they state can come up with the money.

"Maybe they're saying these things in theory to make themselves look better, however I don't know that they would actually be able to pay those out unless it's actually coming out of more taxpayer's pockets to pay those out." Brown said.

The bill has been approved by the house, but has yet to be called to the senate floor for a vote. The legislative session ends on Wednesday.

