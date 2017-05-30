Quincy City Council approves police officer training

Plans moved forward Tuesday to get the Quincy Police Department back to full staff.

Earlier this month, two officers resigned and another officer is retiring soon leaving them short-staffed. The department struggled to find an academy to train new recruits. Chief Rob Copley says the Illinois State police academy isn't allowing any new training because they are hiring new troopers and are focused on training them.

Chief Copley says that put many departments in a bind, including his. However, he found openings in an academy in DuPage County, near Chicago. He needs to get them hired and start the academy by July 1.

"It takes more than six months now to get an officer trained and ready to work solo on the street," Copley said. "Until that time, we can't use them as man power. They have to be working with someone or they're in training."

Copley feels the department's been in worse positions over the years, but it's a strain on the department when it happens during the summertime. The new recruits will go through several evaluations before officially being hired and then sent off to the academy.