Quincy City Council approves police officer training - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy City Council approves police officer training

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy Police officers talk to a resident during a search for a missing child. Quincy Police officers talk to a resident during a search for a missing child.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley talks to aldermen. Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley talks to aldermen.
Mayor Kyle Moore looks over paperwork at Tuesday's city council. Mayor Kyle Moore looks over paperwork at Tuesday's city council.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Plans moved forward Tuesday to get the Quincy Police Department back to full staff.

Earlier this month, two officers resigned and another officer is retiring soon leaving them short-staffed. The department struggled to find an academy to train new recruits. Chief Rob Copley says the Illinois State police academy isn't allowing any new training because they are hiring new troopers and are focused on training them.

Chief Copley says that put many departments in a bind, including his. However, he found openings in an academy in DuPage County, near Chicago. He needs to get them hired and start the academy by July 1.

"It takes more than six months now to get an officer trained and ready to work solo on the street," Copley said. "Until that time, we can't use them as man power. They have to be working with someone or they're in training."

Copley feels the department's been in worse positions over the years, but it's a strain on the department when it happens during the summertime. The new recruits will go through several evaluations before officially being hired and then sent off to the academy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.