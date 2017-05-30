Youth Movement: Tri-State youth golf aided from Pro-Am

With every drive, chip and putt local youth golfers got to see the pros up close and in person on Monday at the second annual WGEM/Herald-Whig Tri-State Pro-Am.



"(I can say) that I've seen pros just 20 minutes from my house," said Hannibal's Quinn Thomas.



"And people will be like, 'Really? Where?' And I'll say 'Quincy.' And that's all."



The fan favorite was without a doubt Quincy's own Luke Guthrie, of course.



"Even though he had to go to the Web.com Tour he didn't just walk away or walk home and give up," said Ty Novosel, a youth golfer following the action on Monday.



"It makes me itching to grab a golf club and hit a ball."



For the young golfers watching what they've only seen on TV before it gives them hope and just maybe a glimpse of their future in the game.



"It kind of makes me feel like anybody can play golf. It makes me feel like anything is possible," said Hannibal's



Proceeds from the event also supported the First Tee youth golf program featuring the Junior Rangers.



"Events like this and the support of the community is what makes us function," said Junior Rangers Board President Tim Schrage.



However, Quinn Thomas went a step above and beyond to help out the Junior Rangers.



As a drive, chip and putt national finalist at just 11 years old, Quinn offered to take golfers' drives for them on the 16th tee in exchange for donations to the Junior Rangers. It is Quinn's hope that his collections can help a few more kids in the area pick up a set of clubs.



"I wish other (kids) could golf with me. If other people could golf with me it would be a lot better than (golfing alone)," he said.



In fact, between the Pro-Am and Quinn Thomas' drives the Junior Rangers raised roughly 7,600 dollars on Monday.



They may have just been spectators today but because because of the pro-am youth golfers hope that tomorrow will be their turn on the tee box.



