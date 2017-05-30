Emerald Ash Borer reportedly spotted in the area

Metal pins indicate trees being treated for the emerald ash borer.

Emerald Ash Borers destroys trees from the top down according to city officials.

Two ash trees along a Quincy street will be treated starting Wednesday.

City officials say Quincy residents need to protect their ash trees from the emerald ash borer.

Local arborists reported last week finding emerald ash borers in some Quincy and Hannibal trees.

City council approved a plan to treat around 400 ash trees on city property in 2015, but officials said it's important that property owners take action on their trees as well before they die.

"Impact on cars, impact on pedestrians and impact on other vehicles, so obviously that's a big issue from a physical standpoint," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "Secondly, it's expensive. This is a fairly big problem."

Around 200 city-owned trees will be treated for the bug starting Wednesday as part of that plan.