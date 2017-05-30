Health officials urge protection against West Nile

A net sits at the end of a tube to catch mosquitoes to be tested.

News that a mosquito already tested positive for West Nile in Madison county, Illinois, near St. Louis, is surprising Adams County health officials.

They say that's because it's still early for testing. However, they say this serves as a good reminder about the importance of protecting yourself and loved ones from the disease. They urge wearing long sleeves and bug spray with DEET in it to keep mosquitoes away.

"It can give you headaches, stiff neck or muscles and some other severe illnesses could potentially come from West Nile," Environmental Sanitarian Mitchell Houseright said. "So it's important to protect yourself while you're out there."

Testing won't begin locally for another few weeks, but officials urge residents to call if you see any dead birds so they can be tested for the virus.