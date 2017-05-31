Tuesday's Area Scores - May 30

**High School Baseball**
(Class 2 Semifinals)
Canton: 3
St. Vincent: 2
Lance Logsdon: CG 3-hitter, 5 K's
Cooper Hudnut/LaVion Wilson: RBI's
Tigers: (20-4), advance to second straight state championship
-- Canton vs. Mansfield (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.)
**College Baseball**
(NCAA Division II Baseball Championships)
14) Quincy: 8
4) UC San Diego: 10
Nolan Snyder: 3 RBI's
Jake Walters: 3-5, RBI
Hawks: (37-23), season ends (7 pitchers combined for 7 earned runs and 7 walks) - blew 7-1 lead
**Prospect League Baseball**
Quincy: 8
Danville: 3
Javin Drake (WIU): WP, 6 scoreless IP, 6 K's
Brad Harrison: 4-5, 2 RBI's
Gems: (1-0)
**College Softball**
(NAIA World Series, Elimination Game)
Columbia: 5
Southern Oregon: 2
Carly Spalding (Monroe City alum): 3-4, 3 runs
-- Columbia vs. LSU-Alexandria (Wednesday, 3 p.m.)
**High School Soccer, Girls**
(Class 1A Region Quarterfinals)
Mediapolis: 0
Holy Trinity: 7
Elle Rashid/Maya Rashid: 2 goals each
-- Holy Trinity at Davenport Assumption (Friday, 6 p.m.)
