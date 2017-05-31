Tuesday's Area Scores - May 30

Canton celebrates the final out in a state tournament semifinal victory over St. Vincent.

**High School Baseball**



(Class 2 Semifinals)

Canton: 3

St. Vincent: 2

Lance Logsdon: CG 3-hitter, 5 K's

Cooper Hudnut/LaVion Wilson: RBI's

Tigers: (20-4), advance to second straight state championship

-- Canton vs. Mansfield (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.)





**College Baseball**



(NCAA Division II Baseball Championships)

14) Quincy: 8

4) UC San Diego: 10

Nolan Snyder: 3 RBI's

Jake Walters: 3-5, RBI

Hawks: (37-23), season ends (7 pitchers combined for 7 earned runs and 7 walks) - blew 7-1 lead





**Prospect League Baseball**



Quincy: 8

Danville: 3

Javin Drake (WIU): WP, 6 scoreless IP, 6 K's

Brad Harrison: 4-5, 2 RBI's

Gems: (1-0)





**College Softball**



(NAIA World Series, Elimination Game)

Columbia: 5

Southern Oregon: 2

Carly Spalding (Monroe City alum): 3-4, 3 runs

-- Columbia vs. LSU-Alexandria (Wednesday, 3 p.m.)





**High School Soccer, Girls**



(Class 1A Region Quarterfinals)

Mediapolis: 0

Holy Trinity: 7

Elle Rashid/Maya Rashid: 2 goals each

-- Holy Trinity at Davenport Assumption (Friday, 6 p.m.)