Quincy High alum Eilers rises to occasion for Lindenwood

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX. (WGEM) -- Quincy High School product and Lindenwood junior pitcher Andrew Eilers is having the time of his life at the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships.



Eilers, who has won seven of his nine decisions this season, tossed six innings of one-run baseball in Monday night's second round loss to West Chester.



Eilers wasn't happy about the outcome but he was happy with his performance.



"It was an unbelievable feeling," Eilers said.



"I went out there and knew if I competed for my guys they would show up for me. They played some great defense behind me. As long as I work my butt off, and do what I need to do, I think my performance will get better and better."



According to Lindenwood skipper and former Culver-Stockton head coach Doug Bletcher, "Andrew Eilers has met every goal that has ever been sent his way (and) that he's ever set for himself. We couldn't be prouder of the guy."



Eilers leads the Lions with 17 starts and he's second in innings pitched and strikeouts.



Earlier this month he was named Honorable Mention All-MIAA.



Lindenwood is 1-1 in Texas and face UC San Diego winner in an elimination game Wednesday afternoon.