Quincy school district promoting STEM camp for summer

It's the last week of school in Quincy, and if you don't have plans to keep your kids busy over summer break, the school district can help.

The Quincy VoTech Center is looking for students for their STEM camp.

It's designed for students going into 6th, 7th and 8th grades, but they are flexible.

Kaleb Smith with the VoTech Center said they will go over the fundamentals, but this program is meant to be more application-based.

"It's an opportunity for students to apply all the science and math skills they learned throughout the school year and kind of enhance and enrich what they've already been doing," said Smith. "So it's very much a large hands-on activity where students will do different activities with robots, design products, and also some short projects they'll get to do and then take home with them as well."

Classes begin June 19th and there's a $20 registration fee.

If you want to sign up your kid, here is a link to that form