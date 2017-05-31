Mixed feelings expressed at town hall meeting about Optimae site home

Residents were for and against the house at the meeting at First Christian Church in Keokuk.

Residents asking questions and delivering comments to the crowd.

Poster in the room showing the services the company has for its clients.

Optimae Life Services called a town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss residents concerns at the First Christian Church in Keokuk.

Some Lee County residents don't want a home that treats people with mental health issues to move next door.

Five clients are supposed to move into the home at 916 Grand Avenue this summer.

At times, the meeting was heated but also informative.

Some residents who live in the Grand Avenue neighborhood said they felt uneasy about safety concerns despite a two hour meeting.

"I can't say 100 percent because I still don't know what to expect," Grand Avenue resident Debby Johnson said.

Steven Bryant said if it wasn't for the company, he and his wife couldn't get treatment for their two children who have mental health needs, since the governor shut down the closest facility in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa last year.

"They do a good job and she is very passionate about the disabled because of our children and she's never had a single complaint working for them and I know they do a good job," Bryant said.

Optimae is a privately funded program that serves Lee County.

"In southeast Iowa we serve over 300-500 counties and we have about 15-20 site homes in three or four counties," Susan Martin with Optimae said.

Debby Johnson lives near the site home and said since neighbors opposed it, they've been called names on the street and received death threats on social media.

She felt Optimae was vague in the meeting and didn't answer all the questions.

"We got the answer of 'it all depends, it all depends, it all depends.' That was a little disappointing," Johnson said.

But Shirley Boyd supports Optimae's efforts and said more education about mental health in Keokuk is key.

"If they cared, they would be coming to these special places and events and meeting these people, and getting to know what's going on," Boyd said.

There will be an open house at 208 Main Street in Keokuk from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Optimae officials said the closing on the home will happen with real estate late June and the clients can move in as soon as July.

Optimae also wants to grow and develop two more site homes in the city.