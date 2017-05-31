Congressman LaHood speaks out on healthcare - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Congressman LaHood speaks out on healthcare

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois Republican Darin LaHood, who represents Quincy, sat down with WGEM. He voted for the Republican health care plan in the house. He said that the bill is in the hands of the Senate, and even though he admitted its not perfect, he believed something had to be done.

"I think what we passed was a positive first step. I don't think it was a perfect bill," he said. "But obviously health care premiums have gone up in my district an average of 55%. Everything that was promised in Obamacare hasn't come to fruition."

Still LaHood has his own ideas on how he would like to tackle the health care problem.

"Figure out how to keep down the cost, not discriminate against pre-existing conditions, and being able to keep your children on insurance until 26," he said. "Those are two positive ideas, but we have to get more market based ideas and competition in the healthcare system."

LaHood also took a swipe at Democrats. He said they haven't given President Trump a chance to govern.He hopes the appointment of a special prosecutor and special counsel will help  president Trump and lawmakers focus on bigger issues, like tax reform and infrastructure.

