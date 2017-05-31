Shots fired into room with sleeping child in Bushnell, Ill.

Authorities in McDonough County are investigating a shots fired incident in Bushnell, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said deputies and officers with Bushnell Police responded to a home in the 100 block of West Hail Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. He said officers found multiple bullet holes in the window of a downstairs room.

VanBrooker said an 8 year old was sleeping in that same room.

"I believe this was intentional," VanBrooker said.

VanBrooker said the investigation continues. He said technicians with Illinois State Police were at the house to process evidence.