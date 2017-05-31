Boil order to be issued in Quincy

A boil order will be issued Wednesday afternoon in Quincy, according to the city.

In a news release, the city said the repair of a leaking water main forced crews to interrupt water service Wednesday. The interruption impacts customers on West Wilmar Drive.

The city said water interruption would last from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once water service is restored, the city said those residents will be under a boil order until further notice.