QFD looking for fireground rehabilitation members

The Quincy Fire Department announced Wednesday it's in need of new members for the fireground rehabilitation team.

QFD said the purpose of the volunteer team is to provide fireground rehabilitation and support for firefighters while actively involved in firefighting efforts.

"The intent of this team is not to replace organizations such as the Red Cross and Salvation Army," the release stated.

QFD said members are subject to being called in for support. During a situation, team members bring in a rehabilitation unit and set up the rehabilitation area. They then assist firefighters with basic physical monitoring and help with cool down and warming efforts.

An informational meeting will be held June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Quincy Regional Training Facility. The facility is located at 1900 Seminary Road.

If you're interested in attending, call Zenda Jones at 228-4459 to RSVP.