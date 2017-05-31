ISP warns of phone scam

Illinois State Police warned the public Wednesday of a phone scam circulating the state.

Authorities said individuals will call and claim to be associated with ISP and ask for donations for officers who have died in the line of duty.

ISP said the phone number most often associated with the call is 312-789-5176, however, phone scammers have the ability to quickly change their phone number that is displayed on caller ID.

Police warned citizens to be wary of calls asking for money regardless of what number is displayed, especially if the caller becomes pushy or issues threats.

ISP said they will never call to solicit money on behalf of the department or ask you to send money to them for any reason. Any person who believes they have fallen victim of a phone scam should call 1-800-243-0618 and report it to the Illinois Attorney General.