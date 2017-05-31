Archery range to open in Ralls County Thursday

Archery is about to take center stage at Mark Twain Lake this week.

Starting Thursday, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open a long-awaited archery range at the Frank Russell Recreation Area-- that's on Route J, North of the Clarence Canon Dam.

Officials say this is the end of a 3-year quest for an archery range at the lake.

"It's a great opportunity here at Mark Twain Lake," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Mary Heitmeyer. "A new opportunity, for a new recreation experience...We've got shooting lanes as well as a trail you can use."

The range is handicapped accessible and has target lanes for all levels of expertise.

Funding for the range came from a couple of grants and volunteer labor hours.

