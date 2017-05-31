Hofman resigns, retires from Central Lee football - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hofman resigns, retires from Central Lee football

Posted:
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

After two consecutive seasons with playoff appearances the Central Lee football program is in the market for a new head coach. 

Wednesday, school superintendent Andy Crozier confirmed that head football coach Randy Hofman tendered his resignation and retirement from the Central Lee football program. 

Under Hofman's tenure the Hawks qualified for the program's first postseason appearance in 2015 and the program's first playoff win that same year. 

Crozier says the school will begin an "immediate search for a replacement. 

 

