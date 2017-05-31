Shoe store leaving Quincy Mall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shoe store leaving Quincy Mall

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Payless shoe store in the Quincy mall will close later this summer, according to an employee.

The company announced closures across the country in April after filing for bankruptcy. At that time, Quincy locations were not on the list.

An employee at the store said the store was scheduled to close Aug. 1, with liquidation starting in June. The employee said the Shopko location would remain open.

That's not the only business leaving the mall this year. Dairy Queen is scheduled for closure in June.

