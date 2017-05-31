Hannibal to start major street project

Hannibal is estimating the project to be finished by 2019

If you've driven down streets in Hannibal, you know that some of them need a lot of work. That's why the city is getting ready to start its multimillion-dollar road improvement project.

"We are putting new asphalt down on a lot of streets. Some of these streets are going to be completely milled out, some are going to be reconstructed. Some of them are so far gone that we have to put new rock in and new stabilization underneath before we put the asphalt in" said Brian Chaplin, Superintendent with Hannibal Department of Public Works.

The city is planning to work on around 150 streets throughout Hannibal, paving, milling, and overlaying.

"We just want to correct some of the bad streets we have in this town and there are several," said Chaplin.

City officials are hoping to start on the project this month and have it finished by 2019.

"It's probably the biggest project the city has seen," said Chaplin.

The city warns drivers to stay aware of what streets they will be working on to avoid complications.

"We are trying to make this better so just cooperate with us and I promise we'll be out of your neighborhood soon and you'll be driving on a better surface."

Residents are glad something is finally being done.

"It's great because this street needs it and Hannibal needs it really bad," said Jane McAfee, Hannibal resident.

Residents will receive regular updates on what streets are being worked on and when. There will be a meeting Thursday at city hall discussing what street they will start on first.

