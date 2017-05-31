Police and drivers stress seatbelt safety after deadly crashes

Illinois Republican Darin LaHood, who represents Quincy, sat down with WGEM.More >>
It's the last week of school in Quincy, and if you don't have plans to keep your kids busy over summer break, the school district can help.
Optimae Life Services called a town hall meeting to discuss residents concerns on Monday night at the First Christian Church in Keokuk.
If you have kids in college, you know what a financial burden it can be.
Plans moved forward Tuesday to get the Quincy Police Department back to full staff.
City officials say Quincy residents need to protect their ash trees from the emerald ash borer.
News that a mosquito already tested positive for West Nile in Madison county, Illinois near St. Louis is surprising Adams County health officials.
A woman was airlifted to a Columbia, Missouri hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV she was driving collided with farm equipment.
The superintendent of Quincy Schools received a high honor Tuesday at Berrian School. Superintendent Roy Webb was honored with the Army Distinguished Service Medal during a visit from his old boss from the Iowa National Guard.
The Northeast Community Action Corporation (NECAC), said they will be able to help more residents in northeast Missouri this summer due to having leftover money from its winter heating assistance program. Officials said the leftover money is due to a mild winter. The nearly $170,000 extra will be used for the summer energy program to help more people keep their homes cool.
