Police and drivers stress seatbelt safety after deadly crashes

There have been 180 fatal crashes in state of Iowa this year.

Police said people are dying on roadways because they're skipping one important thing before driving off, buckling their seatbelt.

Law enforcement says buckling your seatbelt before heading on the road can make a big difference. After three deadly crashes on the roads, police say it's time to make a change.

In one simple motion, you can secure yourself in a vehicle. But in the Tri-States, some people follow the law and others don't.

"Now a days it's like breathing, you hook up when you get in," John Umthun from Montrose, Iowa said. "Too many times you see people flying out of vehicles, if you wear a seatbelt, it doesn't happen."

Just Tuesday, in Lee County, there was a two-vehicle crash on the US 61 bypass near Carbide Lane where a person was thrown from a vehicle because the person wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Another incident happened on a county road near Fort Madison.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said these recent crashes are a concern.

"Wear your seatbelt and get where you are going alive," Weber said. "That's the whole point of this. It's transportation. It shouldn't be so bad that we have to put you on a gerney and take you to the hospital because you weren't wearing it. "

John Umthun said he always wears his seatbelt and it's sad to see so many people die because they did not use a safety device.

"It's very sad to hear because all you have to do is act a little smart and take care of yourself," Umthun said.

Putting on your seatbelt before putting your hands on the wheel, is not going to get you a ticket, it's going to save your life.

"You would have been safe in that big old heavy truck but if you're not buckled in, chances are you are going to go for a ride inside of it and it won't end well for you," Weber said.

Umthun hopes the last few days have been a lesson for those who don't wear their seatbelt.

"If you can't take care of yourself, make sure the people that are with you buckle up," Umthun said. "Teach your kids and grandkids. "

Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa have different laws. In Iowa, if you are not wearing your seat belt in the front seat, the fine is $127 plus court fees. In Illinois, the fine for not wearing your seat belt is $25. In Missouri, it's a secondary law,meaning you can't be pulled over for just that. It's also a $10 fine.